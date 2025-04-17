Chelsea reach semi-finals but are poor in second-leg defeat

Chelsea 1 Cucurella (33′)

Legia Warsaw 2 Pekhart (pen, 10′)

Kapuadi (53′)

Chelsea won 4-2 on aggregate

Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals of the Conference League despite a poor performance in a second-leg defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, 3-0 up from the first leg, went behind on the night when Tomas Pekhart scored from the penalty spot after being brought down by keeper Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea, who will play Swedish side Djurgarden in the semis, equalised when Jadon Sancho did well on the right and teed up Marc Cucurella for a simple tap-in.

Cucurella thought he had scored again shortly before half-time, tapping in after being set up by Christopher Nkunku, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

At that stage Chelsea seemed to be in total control of the tie again, but they conceded a second goal early in the second half.

A corner found Claude Goncalves completely unmarked and his tame effort was helped into the net by Steve Kapuadi.



Jitters continue in the stands and in goal

Chelsea have had a major problem in the goalkeeper department all season, with Robert Sanchez and Jorgensen both guilty of errors.

And it was another unconvincing display from Jorgensen, who needlessly gave away a penalty by taking out Pekhart and then should have saved his weak spot-kick, which the Dane got a hand to but couldn’t keep out of the net.

Chelsea have problems at the other end of the pitch as well. Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, both ineffective before being substituted, have now not scored in 15 and 12 matches respectively.

That all contributed to the ongoing tension around the Bridge, where the frustration of the home fans has been evident this season. They did stay with the team during the match, but there were boos at the final whistle.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has told those fans they should trust him and that there has been significant progress since he took over.

And the Italian’s first season at the helm could still very possibly end with silverware and/or a Champions League place for next season. Yet it still feels like all is not well.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella (Gusto 58), Dewsbury-Hall, James, Palmer (Madueke 58), Nkunku, Sancho (Neto 83), Jackson (George 46).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Amougou, Rak-Sakyi, Antwi, Emenalo, Mhueka, Walsh.