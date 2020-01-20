Lampard suggests Chelsea might go for Cavani

Frank Lampard has indicated that Chelsea could look to sign Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay striker, 32, has asked to leave Paris St-Germain and has been linked with Manchester United.





Lampard has made it clear he wants to bring in a forward during this month’s transfer window.

And he left the door open for Cavani when asked about him at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Blues boss Lampard said: “He’s a great player. I played against him and I always loved his mentality and his attitude – and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

“I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is. So we’ll see.

“He’s an experienced player, but so are many other players out there.

“We are young as a squad and we know about the transition, so the idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not looking absolutely away from because sometimes I think the younger players need a bit of help and if that’s the case then that may help us.”

Lampard also said he would be willing to consider short-term solutions to Chelsea’s lack of options up front – further suggesting that a move for Cavani could be in the offing.

“I think long-term in January is very difficult,” he said.

“If that’s difficult, then short-term is certainly something we would look at because I think there are issues that are pressing for this season, for us now to finish where we want to get to.

“So if you have to look short term then it’s something we are looking at.”

Meanwhile, Victor Moses looks set to join former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

Moses is returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahçe and is expected to complete a move to the San Siro.

“He’s coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere and those talks are ongoing,” said Lampard.

Moses looks likely to be joined at Inter by Olivier Giroud.

However, Lampard said the two clubs were still yet to agree a deal for Giroud, who is keen to leave Stamford Bridge..







