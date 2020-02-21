Batshuayi must be ‘strong and tough’ – Lampard

Frank Lampard says Michy Batshuayi needs to show he is “strong and tough” if he is to finally establish himself as a first-team player at Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham’s injury handed Batshuayi another chance to stake a claim for a regular place.

But the Belgian struggled in the home defeat by Manchester United before being taken off in the second half.

And Blues boss Lampard says Batshuayi needs to accept there will be criticism when he fails to make an impact.

“It’s difficult because he had a couple of chances and strikers will always be judged on goals – that’s just the nature of the beast,” Lampard said.

“We know that at home we’ve created so many chances and haven’t finished them. That’s not just Michy. That’s a team issue.

“But what you do have to do is be strong and tough. If you’re going to play for Chelsea you’re going to have to take what comes with it sometimes.”

Abraham is back in the squad for Saturday’s derby against rivals Tottenham but his fitness will be assessed before a decision is taken on whether the England striker is involved.

Lampard explained: “Tammy is in the squad but I will have to make a decision on him.

“He’s trained the past few days at probably around 70%, so we will have to assess him.”







