Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea….

Antonio Rudiger’s Chelsea future is in doubt, according to the Daily Mail.

It comes amid continued speculation over the futures of various Chelsea players, with manager Frank Lampard said to be looking to ship some out in order to make room for new signings.







Rudiger has two years left on his contract but the Mail suggest he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as he has not been offered a new deal.

The newspaper say there is “growing doubt” over his position in Lampard’s plans and “little movement” in terms of contract talks.

Lampard has been tipped to bring in a new centre-back following a season plagued by defensive lapses.

The Mail say there are also doubts over the futures of Marcos Alonso and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who have been linked with moves for some time.

Lampard is keen to bring in a left-back – Leicester’s England international Ben Chilwell has long been linked with a move to the Bridge – and the Blues boss is also said to be keen to replace keeper Kepa.

Havertz speculation continues

Chelsea continue to be linked with Kai Havertz.

The Bayer Leverkusen winger has been linked with a number of other top European clubs but reports in his native Germany suggest Chelsea are favourites to sign him.







And the Daily Mirror have picked up on reports Chelsea are ready to offer £62m for Havertz.

That is significantly less than the £75m they were previously reported to be set to offer and considerably less than the £90m Leverkusen reportedly want for him.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, reckon Real Madrid have opened negotiations over a potential deal to sign Havertz.

Lampard recently denied reports that an offer had already been made for Havertz, who is said to be interested in a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues are being widely tipped to make a move for the Germany international when the transfer window reopens.



Abraham’s Chelsea future in doubt, Star declare

With Lampard keen to bolster his attacking options, Tammy Abraham faces strong competition for a first-team place.

A one-year extension clause means Abraham is effectively under contract until 2023.

But the Daily Star nevertheless declare that Abraham’s long-term future at the club is in doubt.

Keepers linked

Jan Oblak is again being linked with Chelsea as speculation continues over the future of Kepa.

A host of keepers have been touted as possible replacements for Kepa amid reports the Spaniard is on his way out.

The Daily Mirror now claim Atletico Madrid’s Oblak is Chelsea’s “number one goalkeeper target” this summer.

Oblak, who reportedly has a £120m release clause in his contract, has previously been linked with the Blues.

The Mirror say Chelsea value him at under £100m and that the club hope Atletico will agree to a deal which sees Kepa join them in exchange.

The Sun, on the other hand, have picked up reports in Turkey that Chelsea have agreed the signing of Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir.

It is claimed that Cakir has been chosen to replace Kepa and is set to move to the Bridge in a £30m deal.







