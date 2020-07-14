Chelsea v Norwich player ratings

Chelsea edged past already relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-0 win.









Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

He had almost nothing to do.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Azpilicueta came close to scoring with a neat near-post header from a corner and a clever first-time strike after the break and was solid and reliable in all he did.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Did what little defensive work he had without alarm, apart from one last-ditch tackle that was the only time the Blues seriously came close to being caught out.

Kurt Zouma: 7

The Frenchman clearly listened to the message about taking more responsibility and he tried to inject urgency by moving forward at pace and looking to commit Norwich’s midfielders when he had the chance.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Confident in attack, Alonso came close to scoring with a header and was always involved going forward on a night where his defensive abilities were never really tested.

Jorginho: 6

The much-maligned Jorginho protected his back four impressively, albeit against a very poor Norwich team.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

He stood out before the break, bringing energy and a much-needed desire to run with the ball from deep, but was less influential in the second half.

Willian: 6

Willian twice went close to scoring in the second half, and although he was busy and saw plenty of the ball he was steady without ever looking truly on top of his game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Sharp and lively enough before fading after the break, but another display showing positive signs of his continued improvement after 13 months out with a serious injury.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Once again, impressive consistency from the American winger. Pulisic remains Chelsea’s best attacking player week in, week out.

Olivier Giroud: 7

A display showing his strength of character and the right attitude. Giroud wasted a couple of very good chances but took his goal well and his touch and awareness was crucial against a side who dropped deep and limited the space in the final third.

Ross Barkley: 6

He was neat and tidy in his 25 minutes on the pitch.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5

The England winger saw very little of the ball after coming on in the final 10 minutes

Reece James: 6

James got forward well and so nearly helped create a second goal late on.







