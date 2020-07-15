Frank Lampard has told his players to finish the job after the win over Norwich left Chelsea on the verge of securing a Champions League place for next season.

Olivier Giroud’s goal just before half-time took the Blues a step closer to a top-four finish.







They will face Wolves and newly-crowned champions Liverpool in their final two Premier League matches of the campaign.

And boss Lampard is calling for maximum focus from his side.

He said: “When you’re coming up against Wolves away and Liverpool at home, it’s two really good opponents.

“We just have to focus on those games one by one – prepare right and show the right attitude.

“Rather than talk about bottle I want to talk about focus and I want to talk about attitude.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough to get through, but it’s going to be tough.”

Lampard admitted his team’s performances against Norwich could have been better – but they got the all-important win their needed.

Giroud scored after being set up by the in-form Christian Pulisic.

And Lampard believes the pair can form a fruitful combination.

“I hope so and I think so. We clearly saw it with the goal,” he said.

“I was delighted with Christian’s movement and Olivier Giroud will always be alive to those balls into the box.

“You have to play to his strengths, but yes the link-up was good.”







