Chelsea’s James struggling with another injury

Reece James faces another spell on the sidelines with ankle trouble.

The Chelsea youngster missed the early part of the season with an ankle injury and his latest problem is being assessed.

Boss Frank Lampard expects James to miss Sunday’s derby at Arsenal but Marcos Alonso could return to the squad.

Lampard explained: “Marcos Alonso got a small muscle injury. Hopefully he’ll be OK for Arsenal.

“Reece James probably won’t be. He’s got an ankle injury and we need to look at it. I think it’s going to be a little bit longer.”







