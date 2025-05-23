Nkunku and Guiu passed fit to return for Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu have been passed fit to return to the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s vital end-of-season game against Nottingham Forest.

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday morning that both forwards are ready to be selected following their respective injuries.

Maresca also confirmed that Reece James is available despite the captain training away from the main first-team group earlier this week.

Nkunku has been out for more than a month, while Guiu has not featured since early February.

Their absence during Nicolas Jackson’s recent suspension has left Chelsea particularly short of attacking options as they look to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Jackson will also sit out the Forest game, having been sent off during the defeat against Newcastle.

But both Nkunku and Guiu have been back in full training and been given the green light to return to action.

“He (Nkunku) has been working with us in the last days – him and Marc Guiu,” Maresca explained.

“Both can be available for the next game. They can be available.”

Asked about James, Maresca said: “He is OK. Simply, he has his own (fitness) plan, programme. We try to protect him, so we are managing him in the training sessions.”

‘The most important game’

The pressure is on fifth-placed Chelsea in their final Premier League match of the season.

A win would guarantee a Champions League spot, but Forest are among sides who could secure one if the Blues slip up.

“When you join Chelsea you feel the pressure from day one. You don’t need this game to feel pressure,” Maresca said.

“It’s a club where you need to win games. We won many games this season – but we probably need one more, the most important one.

“We are quite lucky. If we win, we do our job, we don’t need to pay attention to other results. If we are not winning, we have to pay attention. We have the privilege that it depends on us.

“The players know – they are aware that it’s an important game. The most important one.”