Jackson sent off as Chelsea lose at Newcastle

Newcastle 2 Tonali (2′)

Guimaraes (90′) Chelsea 0

Nicolas Jackson was sent off as Chelsea’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification were dealt a major blow despite a hugely impressive second-half performance at Newcastle.

Jackson saw red for leading with his elbow as he challenged Sven Botman after 35 minutes, by which stage the Blues were already trailing to Sandro Tonali’s second-minute close-range finish.

But after a testy end to a half in which saw a clearly rattled Chelsea start to lose both their shape and discipline, Enzo Maresca’s men recovered their composure and were much the better side in an increasingly niggly second half.

The outstanding Moises Caicedo was moved back into midfield alongside Romeo Lavia and the pair dominated the centre of the pitch, pressing high and winning possession and creating space for Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez to cause constant problems.

Palmer, who had the only sight of goal for the Blues in the first half, had an effort comfortably saved and Marc Cucurella’s fine low strike forced Newcastle keeper Nick Pope into an excellent stop.

And with the home fans showing their frustration at their side’s inability to see off 10 men, Chelsea continued to look the more likely scorers.

Malo Gusto and Jadon Sancho brought fresh legs from the bench and Fernandez had a rasping strike brilliantly tipped over the bar, while half-time substitute Reece James almost nabbed an equaliser with a header that he could not direct under the bar.

But Newcastle wrapped up the win to move up to third in the table with a deflected last-minute Bruno Guimaraes strike, meaning Chelsea might still need to win both their remaining games to secure a top-five finish.

With only Manchester United (Friday, 16 May) and Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 25 May) to face in the league this season, Chelsea’s chances of reaching the top five are still very much in their own hands.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah [Sancho 75], Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia [Gusto 75], Fernandez, Madueke [James 45], Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Acheampong.