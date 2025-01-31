Maresca says he is yet to decide whether to axe Sanchez

Enzo Maresca says he has not decided who will be in goal for Chelsea against West Ham on Monday.

Robert Sanchez is under pressure after a number of error-strewn performances.

In last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester City, Sanchez gifted Erling Haaland the second goal when he erratically rushed off his line before being beaten from outside the box.

Filip Jorgensen, who has played mostly in the Conference League this season, could now replace him.

The 22-year-old has kept two clean sheets in the European competition and has made two Premier League starts.

“We have probably two or three days to make a decision,” said head coach Maresca.

“The good thing is, any decision I take, I will feel good. Filip, every time he has played, he has done well. Filip, or Robert, we will see. But any decision will be okay.

“The first time I spoke with Filip, in June or July, I was clear that the number one is Robert.

“But because we have two good goalkeepers, we can make some different decisions. We will see on Sunday.”

Maresca also ruled out recalling Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on loan at Bournemouth.

There has been speculation that Chelsea might look to end Kepa’s season-long loan.

Asked if he has considered an early recall for Kepa, Maresca responded: “No, absolutely not.”







