Chelsea beaten by City after another Sanchez blunder

Man City 3 Chelsea 1 3' Madueke 42' Gvardiol 68' Haaland 87' Foden

Another mistake by Robert Sanchez proved costly for Chelsea as Manchester City came from behind to beat them at the Etihad Stadium.

Noni Madueke gave the visitors an early lead but Josko Gvardiol levelled and Erling Haaland capitalised on keeper Sanchez’s latest blunder to put the champions ahead, before Phil Foden added a late third.

Chelsea made the perfect start, capitalising on a woeful error by Abdukodir Khusanov just three minutes into the City defender’s debut in English football.

Khusanov misjudged a bouncing ball and then headed it into the path of Blues striker Nicolas Jackson, who teed up Madueke for a tap-in.

City responded, with Foden firing against the near post and Omar Marmoush having a goal disallowed before Gvardiol equalised three minutes before half-time.

Matheus Nunes held off Marc Cucurella and his shot was saved by Sanchez, with Gvardiol slotting the loose ball into an empty net.

And Haaland struck midway through the second half with a superb goal, albeit one assisted by awful goalkeeping.

City keeper Ederson launched a long punt towards the striker, who shrugged off Trevoh Chalobah, saw Sanchez was inexplicably far from his line, and lifted the ball over him from near the edge of the penalty area.

Sanchez has attracted much criticism for his performances this season and another appalling mishap will do nothing to silence his detractors.

City’s third goal came after another long ball from Ederson. This time it was flicked on by Kevin de Bruyne towards Haaland, who sent Foden through to slot past Sanchez.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James (Gusto 73), Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho (Neto 73); Jackson (Nkunku 61).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Tosin, Dewsbury-Hall, Guiu.







