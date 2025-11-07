Chelsea waiting for news on latest Lavia injury

Chelsea are still assessing the extent of Romeo Lavia’s latest injury.

Lavia, 21, has been plagued by injury problems since being signed in 2023 and has started just 12 Premier League matches for the Blues.

And the midfielder appears to be facing another spell on the sidelines after going off during this week’s Champions League game against Qarabag.

Head coach Enzo Maresca said on Friday morning: “We don’t have an update at the moment. We have to wait some hours for all the checks he needs.

“But at the moment, he is injured. He has pain. We need to do all the checks.

“It’s a shame, because we are trying to minimise minutes for him, but even with that, he is injured again. We need to find the right solution for him.”

Pedro Neto missed the Qarabag match with a minor injury but could return to the squad for Saturday’s game against the winger’s former club Wolves.

“Pedro had a session with the physio yesterday on the pitch. Today he will train with us and we will make a final decision,” Maresca explained.

Meanwhile, Maresca has defended his under-fire squad-rotation policy after criticism from former England star Wayne Rooney.