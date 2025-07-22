Watford re-sign Wiley on loan from Chelsea

Left-back Caleb Wiley has rejoined Watford on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The United States international, 20, ended last season on loan with the Championship club and they were keen to take him back to Vicarage Road.

Several other clubs have shown an interest in Wiley, who made 10 appearances for the Hornets.

He joined Watford in February after being recalled from a season-long loan at French club Strasbourg.

Wiley was signed from Atlanta United for £8.5m last summer. The loan move to France followed a few weeks later.

He is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031.