Chelsea beaten by last-minute West Ham winner

West Ham 3 Chelsea 2 42' Willian (pen) 45' Soucek 51' Antonio 72' Willian 89' Yarmolenko

Andriy Yarmolenko’s last-minute goal condemned Chelsea to a derby defeat at the London Stadium.

Willian scored both their goals and his free-kick appeared to have earned a point which would have taken them level on points with third-placed Leicester.

But Chelsea, who looked vulnerable at the back throughout, were undone by a late counter-attack and the loss is a blow in their quest for a top-four finish.

Willian put the visitors ahead with a 41st-minute penalty after Christian Pulisic had been tripped by Issa Diop.

It came shortly after relegation-threatened West Ham controversially had a goal disallowed.

Tomáš Souček netted at the far post after Chelsea failed to deal with a corner.

After a three-and-a-half-minute VAR check, it was decided that Michail Antonio, who was on the ground, was marginally offside.

However, Souček equalised just before the interval – from an almost identical position.

Again at the far post from a corner, Souček rose above Cesar Azpilicueta to head home and this time the goal stood.

Worse followed for Chelsea when Antonio scored from close range after being teed up by Jarrod Bowen early in the second half.

Willian hauled his team level with 18 minutes remaining.

The Brazilian’s free-kick was well struck and went in off the post, although keeper Łukasz Fabiański should have done better.

But the Hammers hit back in dramatic fashion.

As Chelsea pushed for a winner, they were hit on the break and Antonio played the ball in behind Antonio Rudiger to Yarmolenko, who slotted past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Barkley (Loftus-Cheek 63), Kovacic (Mount 53), Kante, Willian, Abraham (Giroud 63), Pulisic.

Subs not used: Caballero, Jorginho, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, James, Gilmour.







