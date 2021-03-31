Chelsea trio feature in England win at Wembley

Chelsea trio Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James featured for England as they beat Poland 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

Mount and the recalled Chilwell started the game, while James came on as a late substitute.







Tottenham striker Harry Kane put England ahead with a first-half penalty and, after Poland had equalised, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire netted the winner with five minutes remaining,

Earlier on Wednesday, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Norwich's Hammersmith-born full-back Max Aarons played for England as they beat Croatia 2-1 but went out of the Under-21 European Championship. Fulham's Steven Sessegnon came on as a late substitute.








