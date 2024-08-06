Maresca blames Premier League rules for Chelsea player sales

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says the Premier League need to change their financial rules so clubs do not feel “compelled” to sell homegrown players.

The club has attracted criticism over the expected sale of another academy product, Conor Gallagher, who looks set to join Atletico Madrid.

The likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Lewis Hall, Ian Maatsen and Billy Gilmour have previously been sold.







Maresca said: “This is not Chelsea’s problem – these are the rules.

“All clubs at this moment are compelled to sell players from the academy because of the rules.

“It’s all of the Premier League clubs’ problems. It’s not only us, it’s all the Premier League clubs.

“It’s a shame because in Italy, we have [Francesco] Totti with Roma, 20 years with the same club – a one-club man. We love that in football and the fans want to see that. But with the rules now it’s different from the past.”

Asked if the rules need to be changed, he replied “If they want to protect academy players, then probably yes.”

The player sales have enabled the Todd Boehly-led Chelsea regime to spend more than £1bn across the four transfer windows since they took over at Stamford Bridge – again attracting some criticism.

“It is not only Chelsea spending money on players – all the big clubs try and buy players,” Maresca insisted.

“Some of the clubs spend more, some spend less. My personal opinion is it’s a shame because we like to see a one-club man, but the rules are different.”







