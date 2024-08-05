Gallagher poised to complete move to Atletico Madrid

Conor Gallagher is poised to complete a move to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea recently accepted an offer in the region of £30m for the England midfielder, who is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

With Gallagher having failed to agree a new deal, the club decided to cash in.

And the 24-year-old has now agreed personal terms following talks with the Spanish outfit and is set to undergo a medical.

Tottenham have also expressed an interest in him but have not made a concrete offer.

Gallagher has been with Chelsea since the age of six and captained the side last season.

He has made 72 Premier League appearances for the club and featured for England in this summer’s European Championship.