Chelsea settle for point after stalemate at Leeds

Leeds 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel after taking a point at Elland Road.

Leeds put the Blues under pressure but Chelsea secured their 10th clean sheet in 12 matches since Tuchel took over as boss.







They almost took an early lead in bizarre circumstances when Luke Ayling’s attempted clearance hit his Leeds team-mate Diego Llorente and ricocheted against the bar.

The bar was also rattled at the other end when Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did superbly to get a fingertip to an effort from the lively Tyler Roberts, who also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Tuchel opted to play without a recognised striker, deploying Kai Havertz as a centre-forward, supported by the recalled Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea lacked a cutting edge as a result, but a fourth league shut-out in a row summed up their transformation under Tuchel.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Chilwell, Ziyech (James 68), Jorginho, Kante, Mount (Hudson-Odoi 79), Havertz, Pulisic (Werner 68).

Subs no used: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Giroud.







