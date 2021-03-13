Leeds United v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea took their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to 12 by earning a point against Leeds United. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 0-0 draw at Elland Road

Edouard Mendy: 8

He made a sensational save from a deft first-half Tyler Roberts chip and an even better one to keep out Raphinha’s deflected strike after the break.







Cesar Apilicueta: 7

He was as solid as ever and joined in the attack effectively too, most notably when he burst forward to lay on a glorious chance for Kai Havertz in the second half.

Andreas Christensen: 7

The Dane has been almost faultless in recent weeks and was excellent again, reading the play, bringing the ball out and setting attacks in motion. But his indecision and subsequent poor pass so nearly led to Roberts scoring in the first half.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

Rudiger was positionally spot on, winning a couple of vital defensive headers and covering impressively. He was increasingly proactive in attack too, using his strength and showing great anticipation to win possession in Leeds territory

Christian Pulisic: 7

Pulisic played as a winger in all but name, with his wing-back duties limited. He was dangerous throughout, particularly before the interval, with his pace from a standing start almost leading to goals on a couple of occasions. He had one or two troubling defensive moments in an otherwise encouraging performance.

Jorginho: 7

An ultra-disciplined performance from Jorginho who did well to protect his defence in broken play as the opposition flooded forward.

N’Golo Kante: 8

It was a standard Kante showing and exactly what was required to match Leeds for energy and effort. He broke up play impressively and almost scored in the first period.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Chilwell set up a few half chances and got forward incessantly but will no doubt feel he had enough opportunities to find at least one telling pass.

Mason Mount: 8

His astounding workrate can overshadow his quality but both were once again evident. His closing down, running off the ball and willingness to chase lost causes set the tone, as did his range of passing, close control and vision.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

There were a few moments of class but his languid style – especially in comparison to Mount – means Ziyech appears to be trying about half as hard as some of his team-mates. he needs to contribute more.

Kai Havertz: 7

He was a little rushed at times because of a combination of the constant Leeds press, difficult conditions and an unpredictable surface and should have scored with a glorious second-half opportunity. But Havertz’s quality and composure was a constant feature of a decent showing.

Reece James: 6

He brought some much-needed solidity after coming on and was involved in some decent moments at the other end too, with a couple of powerful runs catching the eye.

Timo Werner: 6

A quiet cameo for Werner, who didn’t really get a chance to shine until injury-time when he had a shot well blocked.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Lively and confident in just under 15 minutes on the pitch, he was the most likely source of a Blues winner.







