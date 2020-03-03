Lampard on injury news, Liverpool team selection, Kepa, his medical staff and more



Frank Lampard spoke about a number of issues at a news conference on the eve of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool. Here’s some of what the Blues boss had to say.





On the latest injury news

“Andreas Christensen has got a small issue. We’re going to give it another 24 hours, but it puts him out of the game.

“There are no fresh returns from the injury list. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is playing in the Under-23s this evening to get 90 minutes, hopefully, or somewhere towards that, which would be great for him. (Loftus-Cheek subsequently played 90 minutes).

“Other than that, we have no Tammy Abraham, no Christian Pulisic, no Callum Hudson-Odoi, no N’Golo Kante.”

On Abraham

“He went to Barcelona to get another set of eyes on it. It came back relatively positive.

“Unfortunately he’s a bit unwell at the moment, so he’s off for a couple of days with a bit of a bug. So there’s no update.”

On whether he is concerned about Abraham and Pulisic

“Only the concern I have for them every week when they’re not fit. It’s certainly frustrating for them. Christian has had a big phase out now and is desperate to get back.

“When I’m not giving an answer (on when they might return) it’s not like I’m looking into the distance and can’t see answer.

“I’m hoping they might be fit over the next week or two, I just can’t say that with clarity because they’ve both had their issues.”

On the kind of team he’ll select for the game

“A team that gives everything to try and get through to the next round against a very strong Liverpool team.

“I believe in the squad. Sometimes you have to make changes. You go game by game, case by case.

“The team I put out should give everything to compete with Liverpool, as we have done twice this season.

“We competed very well against them and were probably unfortunate on both occasions to lose. So we have to play with the same spirit and try and win.”

On whether Kepa is in line to play

“Yes. He’s been professional, as expected. He’s trained well, kept his head down and supported the group.”

On whether Kepa has a future at Chelsea

“Yes. Every player – and I said this the other day – is in charge of their own destiny in terms of how they train and how they play.

“This is Chelsea and we’re trying to close the gap at the top, so there can be no-one who can afford to be relaxed or loose. We have to push every day and try to win the game in front of us.

“Of course in the summer then we look at the group as a whole and think ‘How can we improve?’. But there are no decisions and no thoughts beyond this game as far as I’m concerned.”

On Liverpool

“They’ve been fantastic. I would presume Liverpool would put out their strongest team – there or thereabouts – which we see most weeks in the Premier League, which has been fantastic. Whatever team they put out will give us a very difficult match.”

On Chelsea’s injury problems

“When we came into the club, the injuries overlapping from last year were huge: N’Golo Kante, Toni Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was yet to kick a ball, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Willian had an injury at the start of the season from an international.

“They were there from last year. It’s definitely been an issue and now we have another bulk.

“Christian Pulisic has now been out for two months and N’Golo Kante has played 50% of our games – and he generally plays 100% of games or there or thereabouts.

“People have looked in slightly different directions with us, with the transfer ban and the youth. But it (injuries) has been a big issue for us.

“To lose N’Golo Kante – for me one of the greatest midfield players in the world – and Ruben Loftus-Cheek – one of the most exciting English midfield players in the Premier League – is a huge loss for us.”

On possible suggestions his methods or the club’s medical department could be to blame

“I haven’t seen that and I wouldn’t label it on any one department.”







