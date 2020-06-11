Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Real Madrid are set to join the race for Kai Havertz but Chelsea are favourites to sign him, according to The Sun.

The newspaper say Chelsea are looking to buy winger Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £70m.

Several other clubs have been linked with the player and it is claimed that Real are now showing an interest.

The Sun declare, though, that Chelsea are “optimistic” they will secure a deal to take Havertz to Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian say Chelsea have made contact with Leverkusen about Havertz and that Brentford’s Said Benrahma is also on the Blues’ shortlist of possible signings.

The Daily Mail believe Chelsea are prepared to pay £75m to snap up Havertz when the transfer window reopens.



Onana ‘would like to join Ziyech’

Ajax’s Andre Onana is again being touted for a move to Chelsea.

The Cameroon international is among several keepers to have been linked with the Blues amid speculation over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa was dropped by boss Frank Lampard, prompting reports that the Spaniard could be sold.

And the Daily Star declare that Onana would be keen to be reunited with “his Ajax buddy” Hakim Ziyech, who was recently signed from the Dutch club.



Spurs still want Giroud – Express

Olivier Giroud could yet move to Tottenham, the Daily Express say.

The striker was tipped to leave Chelsea when his contract expired this summer, having almost joined Inter Milan in January.

Giroud instead signed a new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge after the club took up an option to extend his contract.

But the Express say Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and Inter’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have not given up hope of signing him and that there is also interest from Lazio.

The Express also reports that Willian and Pedro are set to leave Chelsea when their contracts expire this summer and that there are doubts over the future of Michy Batshuayi.

Chilwell speculation continues

Manchester City are prepared to join a race to sign Ben Chilwell, the Daily Telegraph claim.

The England international left-back has long been linked with a summer move to Chelsea from Leicester.

The Telegraph say City boss Pep Guardiola is also interested in him.

It comes amid continued speculation over the player’s future.

The Mirror say Leicester are under no pressure to sell and that Chilwell is wanted by four other Premier League sides as well as clubs in Italy and Spain.

Meanwhile, The Guardian have reported that Chelsea have stepped up their apparent interest in Chilwell but that Leicester want at least £60m for him.

The Telegraph, on the other hand, have previously suggested Chilwell is not for sale and that Leicester are ready to reject any offers.

Werner to Chelsea

Newspapers have of course been covering the story of Werner’s expected move from RB Leipzig.

The Germany international had been linked with Liverpool but a deal has been struck for him to move to the Bridge.

The Times has reported that Werner was persuaded to join after receiving regular phone calls from Frank Lampard.

The Telegraph reported manager Lampard and the Blues’ technical and performance adviser Petr Cech “made an undercover pre-lockdown trip to Germany” that helped convince Werner to sign.

And The Sun declared that Chelsea’s big-money signings mean they will struggle to persuade their players to accept a pay cut the club were reportedly planning in response to football being suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.







