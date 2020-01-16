James signs new long-term Chelsea contract



Reece James has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea.

The England Under-21 international, who recently turned 20, has been hugely impressive since breaking into the Blues first team and the club have moved to cement his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

He made a big impact at Wigan while on loan with the Championship side and was given his chance at Chelsea after recovering from an ankle injury.

James, who has been on Chelsea’s books since the age of six, has made 18 first-team appearances this term and is widely regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects.

He told the club website: “It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again.

“I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family.”







