Hull v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea withstood a brave second-half effort by Hull to move into the fifth round of the FA Cup. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 victory at the KCOM Stadium.

Willy Caballero: 7

The Argentine had no hope of stopping the deflected free-kick for Hull’s goal and barely had a save to make. His distribution was impressive and he commanded his area when needed.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

A standard Azpilicueta display with unquestionable work-rate and solid defensive work. He got lucky with an assist for the opening goal and took up great positions but his quality in the final third was hit and miss.

Fikayo Tomori: 7

A fine header as looked to have good as secured the win and he defended with little alarm and used the ball sensibly on his return to the side.

Kurt Zouma: 6

There were a couple of shaky moments with the ball at his feet, but he was largely untroubled defensively despite the equally physical presence of Tom Eaves.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Never looked comfortable against Jarrod Bowen and was beaten for pace on a couple of occasions. But he saw lots of the ball in attack and used it effectively, almost scoring with a deflected effort late in the game.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

Terrible defending from the free-kick that gifted Hull a way back into the game when he moved away from the wall slightly marred a dominant midfield showing in which his swift passing, ability to read the game and composure stood out.

Ross Barkley: 6

He enjoyed plenty of possession but missed a fine one-on-one chance and failed to make the most of a couple of dangerous positions either through hesitating or picking the wrong pass.

Mason Mount: 7

Like Barkley, he was guilty of squandering a great chance when through on goal but was otherwise tidy. An efficient performance without ever reaching the peak of his powers.

Pedro: 5

A rare start for the Spaniard, who buzzed about throughout and saw plenty of the ball, without using it particularly effectively. He understandably lacked sharpness and wasted two excellent opportunities.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

Chelsea’s best performer, Hudson-Odoi picked up where he left off against Arsenal, constantly terrorising the home defence with his pace and dribbling ability.

Michy Batshuayi: 6

A respectable performance from the Belgian, who held up the ball well enough and took his goal impressively – albeit he was helped by a huge deflection.

Willian: 6

Looked sharp in the final 20 minutes and set up a great chance for Pedro with a cute reverse pass.

Billy Gilmour: 6

The young Scot tested keeper George Long with a decent low strike and showed several neat touches in a confident late cameo.

