Chelsea through despite late Hull rally

Hull 1 Chelsea 2

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori scored as Chelsea secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Batshuayi gave them an early lead and Tomori headed home midway through the second half.

Championship side Hull pulled a goal back courtesy of Kamil Grosicki’s free-kick deflecting in off Mateo Kovacic with 12 minutes remaining.

A superb cross-field pass by Kovacic had led to the opening goal.

He found Cesar Azpilicueta on the right and when Mason Mount was crowded out after collecting the skipper’s cross, the ball dropped to Batshuayi who scored with the help of a deflection.

Hull threatened in the second half but Chelsea got the all-important second goal when Tomori headed home Ross Barkley’s free-kick.

The Blues rode their luck defensively at times after Hull’s goal and Grosicki missed a great chance to equalise.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi (Gilmour 68), Mount (Willian 68), Pedro (Lamptey 90), Batshuayi.

Subs not used: Cumming, Christensen, Maatsen, Emerson.







