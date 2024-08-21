Gallagher completes move as Felix returns to Chelsea

Conor Gallagher has completed a move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea, who have bought Joao Felix from the Spanish club for £45m.

Gallagher’s £32m transfer was held up by Chelsea’s talks to sign striker Samu Omorodion from Atletico ending without an agreement.

Instead, Portugal international Felix, 24, has returned to Stamford Bridge, where he had a spell on loan last season, making 20 appearances for the Blues and scoring four goals. He has signed a seven-year contract.

“I’m really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can’t wait to get started,” said Felix.

“I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice.”

Gallagher, who has signed a five-year contract with his new club, has been with Chelsea since the age of six and captained the side last season.

He made 72 Premier League appearances for the Blues and featured for England in this summer’s European Championship.

But there have been doubts over his future at the club for some time – he was in the final year of his contract and is one of a number of players Chelsea have been open to selling in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules.







