Nottingham Forest v Chelsea player ratings
Chelsea held on for a barely deserved point to move up to seventh after a dismal second-half display at Nottingham Forest. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw.
Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7
Made several decent saves, with a sprawling stop from Brennan Johnson standing out.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 5
Chelsea’s longest-serving player had the unenviable task of replacing Reece James and the latter’s presence was sorely missed in attack. Azpilicueta had a tough time dealing with Forest’s pace on the break.
Marco Cucurella: 6
Solid enough defensively, but too ponderous in attack and unable to have an impact.
Thiago Silva: 7
He made some typically crucial interceptions and tackles – one of the few players to catch the eye in a lacklustre performance.
Kalidou Koulibaly: 5
The big defender was poor, never coming to terms with the pace of Johnson or the muscular presence of Taiwo Awoniyi.
Jorginho: 5
Was rushed by the Forest midfield as soon as the ball was played out of defence and he could not bring any much-needed control to the midfield
Denis Zakaria: 5
A steady first half for the Swiss, but he was anonymous after the turnaround as Forest dominated and was taken off seconds before the leveller.
Mason Mount: 5
The England midfielder was lively early on and his work-rate remained high, but like many of his team-mates, he went missing.
Raheem Sterling: 5
He took his goal well but offered precious little otherwise.
Christian Pulisic: 7
Chelsea’s best attacking threat by some distance, which is hardly a big claim in a dismal display. He tried to make things happen and was the creator of the goal, playing a smart one-two and delivering a teasing ball into the box.
Kai Havertz: 5
The German looked far from convincing as a lone striker, with the odd glimpse of his obvious ability far from good enough for a player of his talent.
Mateo Kovacic: 5
Came on just before Forest drew level and helped Chelsea get some much-needed possession in the closing stages.
Conor Gallagher: 6
He brought energy and a zest that had been so lacking, enabling Chelsea to at least threaten a winner.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 6
Given little service or chance to shine but made some decent runs in behind, something desperately missing until his 20-minute cameo. Almost scored with a header.
Hakim Ziyech: 6
His predictable quality nearly delivered a winner for Aubameyang with a delightful right-wing cross that should have been buried on the stretch.