Nottingham Forest v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea held on for a barely deserved point to move up to seventh after a dismal second-half display at Nottingham Forest. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw.









Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

Made several decent saves, with a sprawling stop from Brennan Johnson standing out.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Chelsea’s longest-serving player had the unenviable task of replacing Reece James and the latter’s presence was sorely missed in attack. Azpilicueta had a tough time dealing with Forest’s pace on the break.

Marco Cucurella: 6

Solid enough defensively, but too ponderous in attack and unable to have an impact.

Thiago Silva: 7

He made some typically crucial interceptions and tackles – one of the few players to catch the eye in a lacklustre performance.

Kalidou Koulibaly: 5

The big defender was poor, never coming to terms with the pace of Johnson or the muscular presence of Taiwo Awoniyi.

Jorginho: 5

Was rushed by the Forest midfield as soon as the ball was played out of defence and he could not bring any much-needed control to the midfield

Denis Zakaria: 5

A steady first half for the Swiss, but he was anonymous after the turnaround as Forest dominated and was taken off seconds before the leveller.

Mason Mount: 5

The England midfielder was lively early on and his work-rate remained high, but like many of his team-mates, he went missing.

Raheem Sterling: 5

He took his goal well but offered precious little otherwise.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Chelsea’s best attacking threat by some distance, which is hardly a big claim in a dismal display. He tried to make things happen and was the creator of the goal, playing a smart one-two and delivering a teasing ball into the box.

Kai Havertz: 5

The German looked far from convincing as a lone striker, with the odd glimpse of his obvious ability far from good enough for a player of his talent.

Mateo Kovacic: 5

Came on just before Forest drew level and helped Chelsea get some much-needed possession in the closing stages.

Conor Gallagher: 6

He brought energy and a zest that had been so lacking, enabling Chelsea to at least threaten a winner.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 6

Given little service or chance to shine but made some decent runs in behind, something desperately missing until his 20-minute cameo. Almost scored with a header.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

His predictable quality nearly delivered a winner for Aubameyang with a delightful right-wing cross that should have been buried on the stretch.







