Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Benoit Badiashile from Monaco.

The 22-year-old France international has moved for an undisclosed fee and has signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea,” he told the club’s website.

“I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.”