Middlesbrough v Chelsea player ratings

First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech took Chelsea into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Calm on the rare occasions he was called upon.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Typically solid at the back and eager to get forward.

Thiago Silva: 8

Sheer class. Appeared to coast through the game, winning countless challenges and organising the defence brilliantly.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Stood firm against a determined Boro side and offered good support to Malang Sarr, who had some problems.

Malang Sarr: 6

Tested by the impressive Isaiah Jones, whose energy on the right made him a real threat in the first half. Sarr stuck to the task though.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Somewhat fortunate Chelsea weren’t punished after he gave the ball away near his own penalty box in the first half. That lapse aside, Loftus-Cheek again did well in the deeper role boss Thomas Tuchel likes him in.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Tireless display in midfield to help Chelsea keep control of the game.

Hakim Ziyech: 8

Excellent all-round performance in which he scored one of Chelsea’s goals and helped set up the other. Played a great ball down the right for Mason Mount in the build-up to the opener and doubled the lead with a thumping strike.

Mason Mount: 7

Set up the opening goal with a low cross to Romelu Lukaku and was always a problem for Boro with his clever movement. Lost possession deep inside his own half in the second half but that was a rare error.

Christian Pulisic: 5

Had very little success up against Jones on the flank before being taken off midway through the second half.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Still well short of his best, but scored on his return to the starting line-up and worked hard up front.

Timo Werner: 6

Came on midway through the second half and had a couple of chances. Denied by a save from keeper Joe Lumley and later by Sol Bamba’s block.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Slotted nicely into midfield after being brought on. Kenedy and youngster Harvey Vale were later also introduced for the final minutes.







