Carney Chukwuemeka has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund from Chelsea.

The German club have been keen on the midfielder for some time and he has joined them on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal includes the option of a permanent move this summer.

Chukwuemeka, 22, has been out of favour Chelsea under head coach Enzo Maresca and has not featured at all in the Premier League this season.

He has made five competitive appearances since Maresca took over last summer, with four of them coming in the Uefa Conference League and the other in the Carabao Cup.

Chukwuemeka has made 23 league appearances, mostly as a substitute, since being signed from Aston Villa in 2022.







