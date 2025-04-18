Derby clash ‘like a final’ for both Fulham and Chelsea – Silva

Sunday’s west London derby is “like a final” for Fulham as well as Chelsea, Marco Silva insists.

A win for Chelsea would massively boost their bid for a Champions League place.

But Fulham are also in the running for a European spot, making the match a hugely important one for both clubs.

And Whites boss Silva declared: “It’s a final for us, too. We have our goals to fight for.

“A special derby for the fans, being able to play at home. With our fans, our quality, ambition, passion, it’ll be crucial to get a good result.”

Fulham have enjoyed an excellent season under Silva, who guided the club back to the Premier League and has since re-established it in the top half.

They are ninth in the table going into the derby – and winning it would leave them just three points behind Chelsea, who are currently sixth.

“When I joined, the club was down,” Silva said.

“It is a process to create our own identity and philosophy. We have made the club grow. I created it with my staff.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says he is sure he has the support of the club’s owners despite a difficult first season at the helm.