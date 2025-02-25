Chelsea back in top four after thrashing Southampton

Chelsea 4 Nkunku (24′)

Neto (36′)

Colwill (44′)

Cucurella (78′)



Southampton 0

Chelsea thrashed the Premier League’s bottom side to move back up to fourth place.

Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella scored at Stamford Bridge, where a section of disgruntled Blues fans staged protests against the club’s owners prior to the match.

After losing three of their previous four league matches, Chelsea badly needed a win.

They went ahead when Tosin Adarabioyo flicked Enzo Fernandez’s corner towards the far post, where Nkunku got in front of Will Smallbone to score.

After Cucurella had intercepted Flynn Downes’ attempted pass, Nkunku played in Neto, who fired powerfully past keeper Aaron Ramsdale at his near post to double the lead.

Colwill made it three shortly before half-time by heading home Neto’s free-kick.

And Chelsea added a fourth when youngster Tyrique George, on as a substitute, pulled the ball back for Cucurella, who finished from close range.

Other youngsters, Mathis Amougou and Shim Mheuka came on for their senior debuts – and Mheuka went close to scoring with a header with his first touch.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo (Amougou 83), Fernandez (Mheuka. 90), Palmer, Sancho (Dewsbury-Hall 68), Neto (George 68), Nkunku (Acheampong 83).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Fofana, James, Samuels-Smith.







