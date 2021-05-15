Chelsea 0 Leicester 1 63' Tielemans

Youri Tielemans’ brilliant goal won the FA Cup for Leicester at Wembley, where Chelsea were dramatically denied a last-minute equaliser by VAR.

The Blues thought they had drawn level in fortuitous circumstances to take the final to extra time.







Ben Chilwell got to Thiago Silva’s ball into the box and Çağlar Söyüncü’s clearance hit fellow Leicester defender Wes Morgan and ricocheted into the net.

But Chiwell was marginally offside as Silva had played the ball forward – and Chelsea’s wild celebrations were abruptly halted.

Chelsea were the better side in the first half but their opponents improved after the interval and Tielemans sent a 30-yard effort beyond keeper Kepa Arrizabalga.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel responded by making attacking substitutions but his team struggled to create chances.

Chilwell, on of the substitutes, was denied a goal against his former club when Kasper Schmeichel superbly kept out his header.

And Schmeichel produced another magnificent save by diving the other way to push away Mason Mount’s thumping volley.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta (Hudson-Odoi 76), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho (Havertz 75), Alonso (Chilwell 68), Ziyech (Pulisic 68), Mount, Werner (Giroud 82).

Subs not used: Mendy, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour.







