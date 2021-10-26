Chelsea v Southampton player ratings

Chelsea prevailed in penalty shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Here’s how we rated each Blues player against Southampton.









Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

Should have done better in the build-up to Southampton’s equalising goal, spilling Kyle Walker-Peters’ shot into the path of Che Adams to tap in. Made a point-blank save to deny Will Smallbone in the 78th minute and followed that up with a brilliant double save in added time to send the tie to a shoot-out – and then saved brilliantly from Smallbone.

Reece James: 6

Played in the back three but looked at home for much of the game. Netted the winning penalty.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Started in the middle of Chelsea’s back three and made some important last-ditch tackles inside his own penalty area, but could have done more to stop the goal. He lost Adams in the box, allowing him to tap in under no pressure.

Malang Sarr: 6

Was also caught out of position for Adams’ goal and failed to make a recovery challenge on Walker-Peters, whose good work led to the equaliser.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Put in another shift at wing-back for 65 minutes before being switched to the left wing. With less defensive duties, he caused a few more problems for the Southampton defence but didn’t do enough to prove to Thomas Tuchel that he deserves a starting spot there.

Matteo Kovacic: 6

Showed flashes of quality as he looked to spark second-half counter-attacks but lacked that final pass or moment of composure to make a real impact in the final third.

Saul: 7

Started well as he looked to kick-start his Chelsea career. Was unlucky to be denied his first goal by Fraser Forster, who saved a first-half header before tipping a long-range shot wide later on.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Caused Southampton problems from the first minute, breaking down the left flank. Was often the player chasing long balls punted over the Southampton backline. Came close to scoring with a header from a second-half corner.

Hakim Ziyech: 5

Didn’t make an impact with the opportunity of a rare start. Did deliver the corner that Kai Havertz scored from, but struggled to create anything from open play and was replaced in the 65th minute.

Kai Havertz: 7

Scored Chelsea’s only goal of the night, jumping well to head home from a corner on the stroke of half-time. Could have added a couple more in the second half, but didn’t take advantage of breaking one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Ross Barkley: 6

Looked a threat on the left wing in the first half, linking up well with Havertz. Was replaced with 25 minutes to play as Southampton snuffed out his threat after the break.

Mason Mount: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact after coming on and saw his penalty in the shoot-out superbly saved.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Did well after coming on. Pressed high for much of his cameo as the hosts chased a winner, but also did his defensive duties well, making a few big challenges in the final few minutes.







