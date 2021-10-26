Chelsea win on penalties to reach EFL Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea 1 Southampton 1

Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties

Chelsea prevailed in penalty shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Reece James scored the winning penalty at Stamford Bridge after the 90 minutes ended 1-1.

After Southampton’s Theo Walcott thumped his spot-kick against the post and Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved brilliantly from Will Smallbone, James stepped up and took the Blues through to the last eight.







Mason Mount’s penalty was saved by Saints keeper Fraser Forster, but Marcos Alonso, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell all netted before James finished the job.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead just before half-time by heading home Hakim Ziyech’s left-wing corner.

But Southampton hit back less than two minutes after the interval.

Kyle Walker-Peters burst into the box and, after the former Tottenham man’s shot was spilled by Kepa, Che Adams was on hand to tap the ball in from a yard out.

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kovavic, Barkley (Chilwell 67), Alonso; Ziyech (Mount 67), Havertz.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Vale.

