Chelsea v Malmo player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 7

Following his heroic performance against Brentford at the weekend, the Chelsea keeper was a virtual spectator for the majority of the game. Malmo’s few goal attempts were off target and nothing of concern.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

A strong partnership at the back with Thiago Silva, although in truth Malmo had little to offer going forward. Won a penalty with one of his trademark surges forward.

Thiago Silva: 7

Received a rapturous welcome form the Chelsea fans pre-match as the veteran returned to action. He was barely troubled by Malmo forward Antomio Colak.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Totally solid showing by the Dane. And a long-awaited goal – a fine volley to set the ball rolling for the Blues.

Ben Chilwell: 7

The in-form England international made his presence felt with a header that went just over the bar inside two minutes. Put in a positive display before tiring in the second half and was replaced by Marcos Alonso.

Jorginho: 8

Converted two penalties to ensure Chelsea remained on cruise control. Moreover, as the hosts grew with confidence early on, the busy midfielder sprayed passes and kept the team focused. Effortless and commanding.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Always in control of the central areas and available to push Chelsea forward. Assisted in a number of attacks, with a weak Malmo side incapable of tracking him.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Played well before boss Thomas Tuchel eventually exchanged him for Reece James to maintain both freshness and organisation.

Mason Mount: 6

Another recalled to the starting line-up by Tuchel. Didn’t give anything away but this wasn’t his most vibrant display for the Blues.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Sparked early Chelsea pressure and was unlucky to see his deflected shot tipped over by Malmo keeper Johan Dahlin. Sent tumbling by Lasse Nielsen for the first penalty which was converted by Jorginho – and had to go off injured as a result.

Timo Werner: 5

An alarming miss in the fifth minute from close range after being set up well by Lukaku. Another luckless outing for the German forward on an otherwise fine night for Chelsea, when he had to go off injured before half-time.

Kai Havertz: 7

An early replacement for the injured Lukaku. The German went close with a couple of first-half efforts, before tucking home a welcome third to make matters safe.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Came on for injured Werner just before half-time. Willing to take on the Malmo defence and set up Havertz’s goal.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Replaced Chilwell as part of a 65th-minute triple switch by Tuchel. Drove forward at will with the game already sealed.

Saul Niguez: 5

On for Kante. The midfielder added energy with Tuchel already likely thinking of Chelsea’s next game, at home to Norwich City.

Reece James: 6

