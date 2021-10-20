Christensen scores first Chelsea goal as Malmo are brushed aside

Chelsea 4 Malmo 0 9' Christensen 21' Jorginho (pen) 48' Havertz 57' Jorginho (pen)

Andreas Christensen scored his first goal for Chelsea as they cruised to a resounding Champions League win.

Jorginho netted twice from the penalty spot and there was also a goal for Kai Havertz.

But on a negative note for the Blues, Romelu Lukaku and then Timo Werner hobbled off injured in the first half.







Christensen opened the scoring after Malmo were unable to properly clear Mason Mount’s early corner.

Thiago Silva played the ball back into the area and Christensen volleyed home.

Jorginho doubled the lead after Lukaku was brought down.

But the striker, without a goal in six games, was hurt in the process of winning the penalty and, after trying to play on, he went off a couple of minutes later.

Lukaku was replaced by Havertz, who added the third soon after the interval, collecting Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass and dinking the ball over keeper Ismael Diawara.

Jorginho’s second penalty came after Antonio Rudiger was fouled after a storming run into the box.

Second-placed Chelsea remain three points behind Group H leaders Juventus, who scored late to secure a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta (James 66), Jorginho, Kante (Saul 65), Mount, Chilwell (Alonso 66), Lukaku (Havertz 23), Werner (Hudson-Odoi 44).







