Chelsea v Juventus player ratings

Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 in a one-sided Champions League game at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Had very little to do until he kept out a late effort from Weston McKennie. Cruised to a 13th clean sheet in 17 Champions League games.

Trevoh Chalobah: 8

His fairytale season continued. Scored on his first Champions League start – a thumping strike to open the scoring – and his all-round performance was excellent.

Thiago Silva: 8

Faultless at the back and the highlight of his display was a sensational goal-line clearance to deny former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata in the first half.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

Strong in defence and typically eager to get forward. Set up the opening goal by knocking the ball down for Chalobah – with his hand.

Reece James: 9

Absolutely brilliant. Scored with a scorching half-volley, having earlier had a similar strike saved. Was involved in much of Chelsea’s best work – including the build-up to the third and fourth goals. The fourth came after James hit a glorious cross-field ball to Hakim Ziyech.

Jorginho: 8

Vintage Jorginho, who ran the show in midfield before going off in the second half. Calm and assured at all times.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Another injury concern for the Frenchman, who was having a good game before going off 10 minutes before half-time.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Went off in the second half with what looked like a worrying knee injury. That was a real negative note on an otherwise great night for Chelsea. Chilwell contributed while on the pitch.

Hakim Ziyech: 8

Preferred to Mason Mount and justified his inclusion with one of his best performances for the club. Involved in the build-up to three of the goals, including when he set up Timo Werner to score in the final seconds.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

Also terrific. Hudson-Odoi was a constant problem for the Juve defence and scored with an emphathic strike into the far corner.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Operated as a makeshift centre-forward in the absence of the injured Kai Havertz. Worked hard, linked play well and created space for others by occupying defenders.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

On for the injured Kante, Loftus-Cheek continued his encouraging form. Was strong in midfield and did really well to set up Hudson-Odoi’s goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Did a solid job on the left after coming on for Chilwell.

Mason Mount: 7

Lively after coming on for the final 20 minutes or so.

Timo Werner: 7

Announced his return to action with an easy finish to score in the final few seconds. Saul, who came on for the final 13 minutes, didn’t have time to make an impact.







