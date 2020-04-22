Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is paying for nurses’ catering at a Berlin hospital during the coronavirus crisis.

Rudiger’s agreement with the Berlin Charité hospital, where he was born, will last for at least three months.

“I contacted the Berlin Charité before Easter and asked where I can help the most,” Rudiger, who has been discussing a new contract, told Chelsea’s website.

“They told me that it’s very difficult to organise catering for the nursing staff during these days as the canteen is closed at the moment, as are all the restaurants around the hospital.

“I decided together with my family to overtake the catering costs for at least three months.

“I’m very thankful for everything Berlin has given me during my youth.

“Now I have the possibility to give something back and hope the situation will get better very soon.”

