Chelsea are in discussions with Antonio Rudiger about a new contract for the German defender.

Rudiger, whose current deal runs until 2022, has made 73 Premier League appearances for the Blues since being signed from Roma in 2017.





Chelsea are looking to give him a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have shown some interest in Rudiger, 27, but Chelsea are keen to cement his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s out-of-contract trio



The club have also been holding talks with Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud, whose contracts are due to expire this summer.

It currently looks as though all three players will be moving on.

Giroud is keen to move elsewhere in order to play first-team football.

The French striker wanted to join Inter Milan in January but Chelsea were unable to bring in another forward and were therefore unwilling to let him leave.

A number of clubs are interested in Pedro, while Willian has been offered a two-year contract but wants a three-year deal.

Chelsea have generally been reluctant to offer long-term contracts to players over the age of 30.

Willian, who will turn 32 in August, has been quoted by Fox Sports in his native Brazil as saying he is likely to leave.

“Really a very beautiful story that I built at this club,” he said.

“I have a very special affection for the fans, for the people who work there and I identified myself a lot here.

“Everyone knows that my contract ends now in a few months, so the renewal is really a difficult thing to happen.

“I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years. I asked for three and it ended there. We didn’t talk anymore. We didn’t negotiate anymore.

“We don’t know what can happen, suddenly we could make a deal and get it right.

“But what I can say is that my contract is going over and I will be free to negotiate with any team.”







