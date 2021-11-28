Chelsea v Man Utd player ratings

Jorginho gifted Manchester United a goal but atoned by equalising with a penalty to earn Chelsea a point at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Had very little to do – and gifted United a late chance to retake the lead when his misplaced pass fell straight to Fred, who shot tamely at the Chelsea keeper. Mendy was off his line quickly to deny Jadon Sancho a one-one-one chance in the first half but could do nothing when Jorginho’s error put Sancho in on goal to open the scoring.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Another effective display, again showing that he is certainly not out of place at the top level.

Thiago Silva: 7

Won the penalty from which Jorginho equalised and the defender’s all-round performance was typically calm and assured.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Solid in defence and, as is often the case, his most eye-catching moments came in the attacking third. Hit the bar with a first-half strike and missed a glorious chance in injury time when he volleyed Christian Pulisic’s cross over.

Reece James: 7

A very decent showing, albeit a relatively muted one compared to some of his recent performances. Showed his versatility with a couple of dangerous crosses from the left when he was switched to that flank in the second half.

Jorginho: 7

Gifted United a goal out of nothing when his mis-control near the halfway line put Sancho in. That wasn’t in keeping with his generally classy display and he atoned by equalising with a trademark coolly-taken penalty.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Given another chance to impress in midfield and again there were encouraging signs. Missed a good chance though when he headed over from Hakim Ziyech’s corner.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Neat and tidy on the left-hand side before going off in the second half.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

His deliveries from wide areas caused United some problems but in open play he didn’t make much of an impact.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Always lively. Denied at point-blank range by keeper David de Gea in the first half and caused United problems in the left-sided attacking role he clearly much prefers to right wing-back.

Timo Werner: 6

Didn’t offer much of a goal threat but performed an important role up front with his work-rate and clever movement.

Christian Pulisic: 7

On along with Mason Mount for the final 13 minutes, Pulisic served up a cross from which Rudiger might have won it in the final stages.

Mason Mount: 6

Keen to make an impact after coming on but didn’t have much time. Romelu Lukaku, who was later also introduced, had even less.

See also: Jorginho atones for error by salvaging point for Chelsea







