Jorginho atones for error by salvaging point for Chelsea

Chelsea 1 Man Utd 1 50' Sancho 69' Jorginho (pen)

Jorginho gifted Manchester United a goal but atoned by equalising with a penalty to earn Chelsea a point at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea dominated the game and Antonio Rudiger hit the United bar with a long-range strike during a one-sided first half.

Yet they fell behind five minutes after the interval.







Following a Chelsea free-kick, Bruno Fernandes thumped clear from the edge of his own penalty area and Jorginhio, near the halfway line, miscontrolled the ball, enabling Jadon Sancho to run through on goal and slot past Edouard Mendy.

However, the Blues received a gift of their own when Aaron Wan-Bissaka caught Thiago Silva as he attempted to clear a corner, and Jorginho netted with a trademark coolly-taken spot-kick.

Chelsea continued to push forward and striker Romelu Lukaku made his return to action after injury, coming on as a late substitute, but they were unable to find a winner.

Another mishap, this time by Mendy, gave Fred a chance to restore United’s lead.

But Fred shot tamely at Mendy after the Chelsea keeper’s attempted pass out from the back fell straight to him.

And in injury time, Rudiger missed a glorious chance by volleying Christian Pulisic’s cross over the bar.

The result leaves Chelsea a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso (Mount 77), Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 77), Werner (Lukaku 82).

Subs not used: Kepa, Christensen, Saul, Barkley, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

See also: Chelsea v Man Utd player ratings







