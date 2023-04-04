Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea’s shortcomings in front of goal were evident again as they began life after Graham Potter with a frustrating goalless draw with Liverpool. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

Had very little to do for long periods with Liverpool failing to create a major threat. Handled the ball well when the Merseysiders improved after the interval.

Marc Cucurella: 6

Was vigilant to the danger of Reds attacker Jota on several occasions, but the defender’s distribution was sometimes disappointing.

Wesley Fofana: 6

Selected by Blues’ interim head coach Bruno Saltor for the right side of a back three. Solid, if unspectacular, showing on a night when Liverpool offered only fleeting danger.

Kalidou Koulibaly: 7

A calm figure, making vital interceptions when Liverpool looked like making a breakthrough. Coped admirably with the physical presence of opposing target man Darwin Nunez.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Added an occasional attacking dimension and lively against the visitors’ right-back Joe Gomez. However, his touch let him down in the final third at times when Chelsea threatened. Substituted with 13 minutes to go.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Positive play in the first half, with the midfielder summoning his noted energy. Linked up well with Enzo Fernandez. Replaced in the second half when fatigue set in.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

Plenty of energy from the Argentine. Willing to track back and helped stop a few Liverpool raids. A reliable performance overall, screening the Blues defence.

Reece James: 7

Had a goal on 13 minutes disallowed for offside during a period of home pressure. Feisty in possession and helped nullify Liverpool for long spells.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

A bright start from Chelsea’s Croatian midfielder, after a poor performance in the weekend defeat against Aston Villa. Forced Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate to clear a shot off the line in the fifth minute, before hurriedly firing over the bar from a fine position two minutes into the second half. Battled well against counterpart Fabinho.

Joao Felix: 7

Worked hard on his partnership with Kai Havertz to unsettle Liverpool’s rearguard. Some nice touches and willing to take on the Reds defence, if questionable end product from inviting positions.

Kai Havertz: 7

Denied early on by Liverpool keeper Alisson with a close-range effort. Dragged a shot wide from a great scoring position in the 28th minute. Had a goal chalked off by VAR on 49 minutes as the Blues strove to break the deadlock. Led the line well amid Chelsea’s forward problems of late.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Came on for Kante in the 69th minute. Some industrious play on a frustrating evening’s stalemate for both sides. Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling also came on but didn’t have time to make an impact.







