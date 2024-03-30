Chelsea v Burnley player ratings

Chelsea could only draw 2-2 with 10-man Burnley at Stamford Bridge, adding to the frustration of their fans. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Djordje Petrovic: 5

Had some good moments, including when he dived to his left to push away Wilson Odobert’s first-half strike, but he failed to keep out Dara O’Shea’s header despite getting both hands to the ball.

Malo Gusto: 6

Caught out defensively at times in the first half but was much better in the second and offered a threat on the right-hand side.

Axel Disasi: 6

Always committed, but continues to lack composure. Unlucky though when he had a goal disallowed after Mykhailo Mudryk’s cross went in off Disasi’s upper arm rather than shoulder.

Benoit Badiashile: 5

Also shaky. And a mistake led to a great chance for Lyle Foster.

Marc Cucurella: 5

A performance that did nothing to win over his doubters. Ponderous on the ball and offered very little going forward.

Moises Caicedo: 5

Anonymous before going off in the second half.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

Did well in midfield. Unlucky when a first-half strike was tipped onto the bar, was involved in the build-up to Chelsea’s second goal, and was generally impressive.

Conor Gallagher: 7

Passed the ball effectively and was always quick to close down opponents. Boss Mauricio Pochettino criticised the team for failing to work hard enough off the ball, but Gallagher was not one of those culpable.

Cole Palmer: 8

Once again was Chelsea’s stand-out player. Was involved in most of their best attacking work and scored two more goals – a cheeky Panenka penalty and a cool finish after being teed up by Raheem Sterling.

Nicolas Jackson: 5

Missed chances and in general he simply didn’t offer a significant goal threat against 10 men.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 7

A pretty decent showing. Won the penalty which led to the opening goal and delivered a fine cross from which Disasi netted, only for VAR to rule the goal out.

Noni Madueka: 6

Didn’t manage to make much of an impact after coming on.

Raheem Sterling: 7

Did manage to make an impact, cleverly flicking Fernandez’s pass towards Palmer in the build-up to Chelsea’s second goal.







