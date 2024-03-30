Chelsea booed off after drawing with 10-man Burnley

Chelsea 2 Burnley 2 44' Palmer (pen) 47' Cullen 78' Palmer 81' O'Shea

Chelsea could only draw with 10-man Burnley at Stamford Bridge, prompting more unrest among Blues fans.

After Lorenz Assignon had been sent off, Cole Palmer scored from the penalty spot and later restored the lead after Josh Cullen’s equaliser.

But Dara O’Shea levelled again to earn second-from-bottom Burnley a point.

Chelsea were booed off at the final whistle.

The match appeared to turn decisively in their favour a couple of minutes before half-time when Assignon was dismissed for a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk and Palmer nonchalantly chipped in the resulting penalty.

Burnley were incensed when referee Darren England pointed to the spot after Mudryk was shoved over by Assingnon.

The decision initially seemed harsh but stood following a VAR check, and Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was red-carded and sent to the stands for his angry protests.

Earlier, a VAR verdict went against Chelsea after they thought they had gone ahead.

Axel Disasi touched in Mudryk’s left-wing cross at the far post but did so with his upper arm rather than shoulder and the goal was disallowed.

Also in the first half, Enzo Fernandez’s strike was tipped onto the bar by keeper Arijanet Muric, who denied Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson at point-blank range, and Palmer shot wide of the near post after a one-two with Mudryk.

Once a goal up and with a numerical advantage, Chelsea seemed to be in control.

However, Burnley levelled a couple of minutes into the second half. Cullen exchanged passes with Josh Brownhill near the edge of the penalty area and sent a volley beyond keeper Djordje Petrovic.

Chelsea had to wait until the 78th minute to regain the lead – and once again it was Palmer who delivered.

Substitute Raheem Sterling flicked Fernandez’s pass towards Palmer, who slotted past Muric.

Incredibly, though, Burnley equalised again a couple of minutes later. Petrovic got both hands to O’Shea’s header from Cullin’s right-wing corner but failed to keep it out of the net.

And with the home fans growing ever-more frustrated, Jay Rodriguez missed a late chance to put Burnley ahead when he headed another Cullin corner against the bar and then hooked the rebound over.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto (Gilchrist 87), Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo (Sterling 72), Palmer, Gallagher (Madueke 62), Mudryk, Jackson.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Silva, Casadei, Deivid, Tauriainen, Acheampong.

