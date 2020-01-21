Chelsea v Arsenal player ratings

Chelsea twice squandered a lead against 10 men with a performance lacking tempo, leadership and a ruthless streak. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 5

Some early dithering almost presented Arsenal with a goal and his footwork remained unconvincing. Kepa was not to blame for the goals but never looked confident.





Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

His well-taken goal should have won the game and he at least battled throughout despite often lacking quality in the final third.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Solid enough but Rudiger seemed unsure in possession and tried to overplay when the simpler option was on.

Andreas Christensen: 7

The Dane was dependable and impressive both in his defensive work and his distribution.

Emerson: 5

A senseless early booking had the left-back one mistimed challenge away from a red card and he never looked in control. He was also absent without leave for the second equaliser.

Jorginho:7

A typically nerveless spot-kick brought a second goal in two games against the Gunners and capped a more than respectable display, where his composure and ability to play under pressure stood out.

N’Golo Kante: 5

A rarer than rare off day for Kante, who seemed unsure of his role and responsibilities long before the unlucky, but diabolical, slip that led to the first equaliser.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

A steadying influence, combining work-rate and tenacious tackling with decent use of the ball.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

A performance that was so close to being back to his best. Hudson-Odoi played as if his confidence has been fully restored and remained Chelsea’s most impressive attacker throughout.

Willian: 6

Willian barely had a sniff in the first 20 minutes as Chelsea exploited the inexperience on Arsenal’s left, but was steady thereafter before surprisingly making way late on when he was perhaps most needed.

Tammy Abraham: 7

He should have scored with a header with the game still scoreless but was alert to pounce on the Shkodran Mustafi mistake for the moment that should have ensured a straightforward win. Led the line well with precious little assistance.

Ross Barkley: 6

Upped the tempo and almost scored with a header but lacked telling quality when it mattered.

Mason Mount: 5

Mount was unable to influence the outcome playing wide on the left in the latter stages.

Michy Batshuayi: 4

Offered practically nothing in attack with some lazy defending thrown in for good measure.







