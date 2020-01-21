Chelsea assessing Abraham injury after derby draw

Chelsea are assessing an apparent ankle injury Tammy Abraham picked up during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Blues striker was hurt towards the end of the game at Stamford Bridge and had to be helped off the pitch after the final whistle.

Abraham appeared to be struggling badly, but boss Frank Lampard said afterwards he had no news as yet on how serious the problem might be.

“I don’t know. He had a bang on his ankle. He’s had ice on his ankle,” Lampard said.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet, so I can’t really update you on that.”

Arsenal snatched a point with an equaliser by Hector Bellerin just after Cesar Azpilicueta had put the home side 2-1 up.

Bellerin’s goal came after Chelsea did not put the ball out when Abraham was down injured.

“When we won it back we should have knocked it out,” Lampard admitted.







