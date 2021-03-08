Chelsea beat Everton to cement top-four position

Chelsea 2 Everton 0 31' Godfrey (og) 65' Jorginho (pen)

Jorginho’s seventh goal from the penalty spot this season sealed a vital win for Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish.

It took the Blues four points clear of fifth-placed Everton and means they remain unbeaten in their 11 matches under Thomas Tuchel.







Kai Havertz was involved in both goals at Stamford Bridge, where the hosts led at half-time courtesy an own goal by Ben Godfrey.

It came after Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso combined on the left flank just after the half-hour mark.

Havertz’s attempt to steer Alonso’s cross into the far corner of the net struck defender Godfrey, leaving keeper Jordan Pickford wrong-footed.

Pickford produced a fine save to prevent Chelsea doubling their lead when he denied Alonso at point-blank range.

But the England goalkeeper later pulled down Havertz, with Jorginho tucking away the resulting spot-kick.

Havertz and Alonso were among five players recalled to the starting line-up by boss Tuchel, who dropped Mason Mount to the bench.

Mateo Kovacic, Kurt Zouma and Reece James were also brought into the side.

The changes were made to give Chelsea fresh legs – and had the desired effect.

Tuchel’s team dominated the game and would have won by a greater margin but for Pickford producing second-half saves to deny Alonso, Timo Werner – twice – and substitutes Mount and N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 80), Alonso, Hudson-Odoi (Mount 66), Havertz, Werner (Pulisic 90).

Subs not used: Kepa, Rudiger, Silva, Giroud, Chilwell, Ziyech.



