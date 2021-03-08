Chelsea v Everton player ratings

Kai Havertz was involved in both goals as Chelsea beat Everton to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League. Here’s how we rated the Blues players in the 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge – a result which extended their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to 11 games.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Steady and reliable, both with his distribution and when commanding his area. Mendy had almost nothing to save but did well to punch clear under pressure from a dangerous first-half cross and then made a decent low stop on the follow-up shot from the edge of the box.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

A typically robust, front-foot performance from the long-serving captain, who was faultless in defence and has been revitalised under Tuchel when it seemed his days as a regular were coming to an end.

Andreas Christensen: 8

Supremely confident stuff from the Dane, who is emerging as the class player so many at the club predicted. Christensen’s awareness, calmness and positioning to make himself available was outstanding

Kurt Zouma: 7

The big French centre-half benefited from Tuchel’s eagerness to keep things fresh and rewarded his manager with a solid, unflustered display. He jolted his knee after the break, but recovered well and lasted the whole game.

Reece James: 8

James was imperious in his defending, making several crunching challenges but he combined strength, power, pace and bravery with real quality on the ball and a wonderful attitude.

Jorginho: 8

He got rushed off the ball and misplaced a couple of passes when under pressure in the first half but was otherwise superb. Jorginho’s ability to thread passes into Havertz stood out and ability to retain possession was vital.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Restored to the side in place of N’Golo Kante because of his superior technical ability in a crowded midfield, Kovacic kept things simple and his energy levels never dipped.

Marcos Alonso: 8

Alonso’s natural attacking instincts stood out, with a couple of intelligent darting runs producing the best two chances of the first half, the first leading to the opening goal and the second almost seeing him score with a deflected shot.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Saw plenty of the ball and caused problems throughout – on both flanks. Hudson-Odoi was sharp, busy and positive and almost scored with a rasping second-half strike just before coming off for Mason Mount.

Kai Havertz: 8

His best performance in the league. Havertz’s glided through the game with his intelligent running leading to both goals, the first when his strike was deflected in by Ben Godfrey and then winning a penalty. It was a much-needed showing from the talented attacker.

Timo Werner: 6

Once again Werner’s work-rate, smart running and attitude were exemplary, but he failed to take two excellent late chances. Nether opportunity was a gift but he lacked true conviction.

Mason Mount: 7

Tenacious and full of running, Mount burst forward regularly after coming on in a bright 25-minute cameo and tested England colleague Jordan Pickford with a fierce injury-time shot

N’Golo Kante: 7

Just when Everton needed a lift, Kante came on and increased the already lively Chelsea tempo even more. He got forward loads, set up several chances and almost scored with well-struck low shot and – incredibly – a towering far-post header.







