Chelsea defender Fofana faces weeks out with hamstring injury

Enzo Maresca expects Chelsea to be without Wesley Fofana for a number of weeks.

The injury-plagued defender limped off with a hamstring problem during the 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa and faces another spell on the sidelines.

Head coach Maresca said: “Unfortunately it is bad news.

“It is a hamstring problem and these kind of things usually require at least three, four or five weeks, but in this moment that means we lose him for 10 or 12 games.

“The way he was playing, it’s a big loss for us, but we have more players and we will try to find a solution.

“It’s a big loss because he’s doing fantastic, but it’s normal when you play this amount of games unfortunately.”

Chelsea were hugely impressive against Villa but Maresca insisted they are not yet ready to challenge Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.







