Chelsea easily see off Aston Villa

Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 7' Jackson 36' Fernández 83' Palmer

Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer gave Chelsea a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson’s eighth goal of the season and Fernandez’s second in as many games put the Blues firmly in control by half-time.

Palmer added a late third, firing into the far corner from near the edge of the penalty area.

Jackson turned in Marc Cucurella’s low cross and Chelsea doubled their lead when a slick move culminated in Fernandez collecting Palmer’s pass and firing past Emi Martínez.

Keeper Martinez was replaced at half-time by Robin Olsen, while Chelsea had to make a change just before the hour-mark when the injury-plagued Wesley Fofana limped off with a hamstring problem.

Aston Villa, five league games without a win, never looked like launching a comeback and Chelsea were comfortable even before Palmer made sure of the points.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Fofana (Badiashile 59), Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia (Gusto 86), Fernandez: Neto, Sancho (Madueke 70), Palmer (Felix 86); Jackson (Nkunku 70).

